Flyers tie game 3 times, defeat Penguins in shootout

Rakell had a goal and an assist, Chinakhov had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 12 saves for the Penguins (31-17-14), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). They have lost 14 of 18 games that have reached overtime and nine of 10 that have gone to the shootout.

“When part of your game’s not going well consistently, then there’s conversations about it,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “There’s buzz about it. Then, it wears on you. Then, you get in these situations, too, and rather than attack, rather than being excited for them, there’s some [anxiety]. And some of that’s on me.”

The Penguins played without forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby missed a sixth straight game with a lower-body injury; Malkin served the first of a five-game suspension for a slash to the face of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in a 5-1 loss on Thursday.

Pittsburgh had a 4-on-3 power play after Vladar was called for interference with 2:09 left in overtime, but couldn't score on two shots on goal.

“We’ve all just got to move a little bit more, try and simplify,” Penguins forward Bryan Rust said. “You think there's a lot of space on the ice (at 4-on-3), but we still only have one more guy. You’ve just got to shoot pucks, and you’ve just got to outwork them.”