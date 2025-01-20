Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee

Michael Eyssimont -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Maxwell Crozier

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body)

Status Report

Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Cernak will miss his second straight game. The defenseman was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Pacioretty is day to day after getting injured during a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Minten, who had been a healthy scratch the past two games since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League, will replace Pacioretty. ... Benoit will return after being scratched the previous two games.