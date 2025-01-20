Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee
Michael Eyssimont -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body)
Status Report
Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Cernak will miss his second straight game. The defenseman was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Pacioretty is day to day after getting injured during a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Minten, who had been a healthy scratch the past two games since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League, will replace Pacioretty. ... Benoit will return after being scratched the previous two games.