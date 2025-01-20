Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (25-16-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (29-16-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee

Michael Eyssimont -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Maxwell Crozier

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body)

Status Report

Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Cernak will miss his second straight game. The defenseman was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Pacioretty is day to day after getting injured during a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Minten, who had been a healthy scratch the past two games since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League, will replace Pacioretty. ... Benoit will return after being scratched the previous two games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: McAvoy misses 3rd straight game for Bruins with injury

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic Division showdown

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper recalls Canadian hockey roots, journey to 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stars score 3 times in 1st period, defeat Red Wings

Color of Hockey: Gomez looks to emulate Lamoriello as coach in BCHL

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 20

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Kasper among face-off leaders

Laine scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Rangers

Save of the Season? Maple Leafs goalie Woll makes 2 highlight-reel stops

NHL Buzz: Ullmark joins Senators for road trip, 'still day by day'