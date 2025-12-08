Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

LIGHTNING (16-10-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-11-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Gage Goncalves -- Jack Finely -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Victor Hedman -- Max Crozier
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Dominic James, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Dakota Mermis
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)
Status report
Point will return after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury, and Kucherov will play after he was unavailable for a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Vasilevskiy was placed on injured reserve, and the goalie will also be unavailable Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens. … Jarnkrok will play after being a healthy scratch the previous four games and replace Robertson at forward; Mermis, who was scratched for three games, will replace Myers on defense. ... Laughton did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play.