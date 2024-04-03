Lightning at Maple Leafs 

LIGHTNING (41-26-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (43-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury  -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tompkins

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Mark Giordano

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Fleury will replace Perbix, who will be a healthy scratch. ... Vasilevskiy will make his 14th start in 15 games. ... Rielly will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games. ... Edmundson took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for the first time since being injured, but the defenseman, who has missed four games, will be out at least two more games, according to Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.

