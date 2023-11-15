Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row

Latest News

Recap: Lightning at Blues 11.14.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the St. Louis Blues in their third straight win, 5-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Torey Krug and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists for the Blues (8-5-1), who have won five of six (5-1-0). Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for the Lightning (6-6-4), who were shut out for the second straight game and have lost three straight.

Colton Parayko gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 11:09 on the rush, scoring from the bottom of the left circle.

The Blues scored twice in 19 seconds late in the second period to extend it to 3-0.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 16:17, streaking in off the right on a breakaway off a pass from Krug before lifting a backhand past Johansson.

Jakub Vrana pushed it to 3-0 at 16:36 with a wrist shot from the right circle off a cross ice pass from Krug.

Kasperi Kapanen made it 4-0 with an empty-net goal at 16:02 of the third period, and Kyrou scored at 19:18 for the 5-0 final.