Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose for the Lightning (38-25-6), who have won five straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in his ninth straight start.

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (16-46-7), who have lost six games in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves in his first start since Feb. 27.

Nick Paul put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0 at 4:53 of the first period. Victor Hedman's pass skipped over the net and set the center up for a wrist shot up close.

Eklund tied it 1-1 at 7:21. Jacob MacDonald intercepted a pass in the neutral zone then set Eklund up with a cross-ice pass.

Point put the Lightning ahead 2-1 just 34 seconds into the third period when Kucherov set him up for a wrist shot on a power play.

Duclair, who was traded to the Lightning from the Sharks on March 7, made it 3-1 at 6:50 of the third period when Nikita Kucherov set him up for a backhanded shot.

Point scored his second of the night on a slap shot at 14:02 for the 4-1 final.