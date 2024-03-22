Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks

Point has 3 points, Duclair scores in return for Tampa Bay

Recap: Lightning at Sharks 3.21.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Lightning in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose for the Lightning (38-25-6), who have won five straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in his ninth straight start.

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (16-46-7), who have lost six games in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves in his first start since Feb. 27.

Nick Paul put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0 at 4:53 of the first period. Victor Hedman's pass skipped over the net and set the center up for a wrist shot up close.

Eklund tied it 1-1 at 7:21. Jacob MacDonald intercepted a pass in the neutral zone then set Eklund up with a cross-ice pass.

Point put the Lightning ahead 2-1 just 34 seconds into the third period when Kucherov set him up for a wrist shot on a power play.

Duclair, who was traded to the Lightning from the Sharks on March 7, made it 3-1 at 6:50 of the third period when Nikita Kucherov set him up for a backhanded shot.

Point scored his second of the night on a slap shot at 14:02 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Kolesar scores late, Golden Knights hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Ducks blank Blackhawks, end 7-game losing streak

Zadorov scores twice, lifts Canucks past Canadiens

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Gretzky passed Howe for 1st on NHL goal list 30 years ago 

Hyman scores 2 more, Oilers surge past Sabres

Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today