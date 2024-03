Lightning at Sharks

LIGHTNING (37-25-6) at SHARKS (16-45-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSCA, TVAS, SN1

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Austin Watson, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Kevin Labanc, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional skate. ... Vasilevskiy is projected to start his ninth straight game. ... Blackwood was activated off of injured reserve. He has not played since Feb. 27 because of a lower-body injury. ... Hoffman is expected to play after missing five games with an upper-body injury.