Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning defeat Penguins

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 16:04 with a one-timer from just outside the high slot.

“Our best players stepped up. That was ‘Kuch,’” Hagel said. “Hats off to him. He can change a game and he did tonight.”

Hayes then scored on a power play, tying it 2-2 at 2:17 of the third period with a wrist shot from just outside the crease after Rakell tapped Hayes’ own rebound back to him.

“The team is competing hard,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Tonight is another example of it. It’s unfortunate how the game unraveled there in the last couple of minutes because for the majority of the night, we really liked our overall team game.”

Hagel had a chance to put the Lightning back in front on a short-handed breakaway at 7:03, but Jarry made a pad save.

“It’s tough. A loss is a loss, at the end of the day,” Jarry said. “But I thought the team played well. We did a good job. We were in their zone most of the night. Just the chances that Tampa got were good chances. They were grade-A chances. That’s what it was tonight.”

NOTES: Hagel and Kucherov are the third and fourth Lightning players to score 20 goals this season, joining Brayden Point (25) and Guentzel (21). The 1995-96 Penguins were the last team to have at least four players with 20 goals through the first 41 games. ... Pittsburgh forward Michael Bunting did not play after being involved in an auto accident outside of the arena prior to the game. He did not sustain any serious injuries, Sullivan said. ... Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was placed on injured reserve and missed a fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Pittsburgh forward Philip Tomasino played 13:36 of ice time in his return from being sidelined four games with a lower-body injury.