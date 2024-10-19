Batherson has 3 points, Senators hand Lightning 1st loss

Brady Tkachuk broke a tie late in the second period, and Jake Sanderson and Claude Giroux each had two assists for the Senators (3-2-0). Anton Forsberg made 25 saves for Ottawa, which was without starting goalie Linus Ullmark for a third consecutive game due to a strain.

Nikita Kucherov extended his season-opening goal streak to four games, Anthony Cirelli had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the Lightning (3-1-0), who won their first three this season.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:50 of the first period when he one-timed a pass from Giroux into the top left corner on a 5-on-3 power play.

Josh Norris took a cross-slot pass from Giroux and beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot glove side to make it 2-0 at 13:21.

Kucherov one-timed a cross-ice pass from Ryan McDonagh to cut it to 2-1 at 1:59 of the second period.

Nicholas Paul one-timed a drop pass from Cirelli in the slot that beat Forsberg between the pads to tie it 2-2 at 10:39.

Batherson responded to make it 3-2 at 13:20. He intercepted a Darren Raddysh pass attempt, skated in on a partial break and slid the puck past the outstretched glove of Vasilevskiy.

Jake Guentzel’s sharp-angle shot squeaked past Forsberg to tie it 3-3 at 18:13. It was his first goal with Tampa Bay after signing a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on July 1.

Tkachuk put the Senators back in front at 18:56 when he scored on a Sanderson rebound at the edge of the crease on the power play to make it 4-3.

Noah Gregor made it 5-3 when he accepted a lead pass from Shane Pinto and finished a deke on the backhand for a short-handed goal at 6:17 of the third period. It was his first goal with Ottawa after signing a one-year contract July 1.

Mitchell Chaffee redirected a centering pass from Nick Perbix at 8:11 for the 5-4 final.