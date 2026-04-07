Lightning at Senators projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-23-6) at SENATORS (40-27-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Conor Geekie
Jakob Pelletier -- Scott Sabourin -- Corey Perry
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman, Dylan Duke
Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Cameron Crotty
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Status report
Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... The Lightning added Geekie, Pelletier and Duke, a forward, to the active roster after Holmberg left in the third period Monday following a hit into the boards by Sabres forward Peyton Krebs. ... Chaffee, a forward, was reassigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chabot skated with the Senators for the first time since sustaining a right arm injury during a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on March 23; the defenseman had surgery March 26, was wearing a non-contact jersey and was initially expected to be out 4-8 weeks; “It’s definitely going to be sooner, whenever it is,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said … Gilbert returned to practice Monday; the defenseman will miss his ninth straight game.