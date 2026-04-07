Lightning at Senators projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-23-6) at SENATORS (40-27-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Conor Geekie

Jakob Pelletier -- Scott Sabourin -- Corey Perry

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman, Dylan Duke

Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Cameron Crotty

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... The Lightning added Geekie, Pelletier and Duke, a forward, to the active roster after Holmberg left in the third period Monday following a hit into the boards by Sabres forward Peyton Krebs. ... Chaffee, a forward, was reassigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chabot skated with the Senators for the first time since sustaining a right arm injury during a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on March 23; the defenseman had surgery March 26, was wearing a non-contact jersey and was initially expected to be out 4-8 weeks; “It’s definitely going to be sooner, whenever it is,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said … Gilbert returned to practice Monday; the defenseman will miss his ninth straight game.