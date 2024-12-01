Kucherov out for Lightning with undisclosed injury

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov was not in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena. He is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

In Tampa Bay’s 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, Kucherov showed discomfort after trying to make a move on Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby. He did not play in the second period but returned for the third and got an assist on Brayden Point's overtime goal.

The 31-year-old forward is tied for fifth in the NHL with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) and has four assists in his past three games. This was the first game Kucherov has missed this season.

Last season, Kucherov led the NHL with career highs of 144 points and 100 assists.

"When you're missing one of the best players in the world, that's obviously not a positive, but everyone's got to be a little bit better," Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. "Everyone's got to step up and everyone has a chance to step up and that's what this league is."

The Lightning just completed a stretch of five games in eight days. They will not play again until Dec. 5 against the San Jose Sharks. Tampa Bay is also without forward Nick Paul, who has missed the past five games.

Forward Conor Sheary was recalled from Syracuse and played Saturday, recording three shots on goal in 12:18.

"We've got four days so hopefully we can get some bodies back, but it's a next man up mentality," Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. "Conor came in and played a great game. We have full confidence in the next guy but obviously missing ‘Kuch’ and ‘Pauly’ are big losses."