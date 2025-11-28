Lightning at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (15-7-2) at RANGERS (13-11-2)

2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James -- Curtis Douglas -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Steven Santini

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Brett Berard -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Lightning defensemen Hedman (missed nine consecutive games), McDonagh (nine games) and Cernak (three games), and Point (three games), a center, each was out of the lineup for a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday; with no morning skate, it's unclear whether any of them will be able to return Saturday. ... Johansson could start after Vasilevskiy made 33 saves at Detroit. … Quick has not dressed for the past three games and the goalie is on injured reserve, which means Garand could make his NHL debut or the Rangers could start Shesterkin for the second straight day, after he made 19 saves in a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday. ... The Rangers, like the Lightning, will not hold a morning skate because of the back-to-back and afternoon start.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rangers defenseman Fox spearheading father-in-law's fight with ALS 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 28 

Gourde scores twice, Lightning top Red Wings for 6th straight win

Panarin has 4 points, Rangers top Bruins in Thanksgiving Showdown

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out 6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury

Keller to play for Mammoth day after death of father

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL Draft notebook: Malhotra making waves in rookie season with Brantford

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon favorite to win Hart after scorching start to season for Avalanche

Butterfly posture getting closer look from teams due to injury impact on hips