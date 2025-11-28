Lightning at Rangers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (15-7-2) at RANGERS (13-11-2)
2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Dominic James -- Curtis Douglas -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile -- Steven Santini
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark
Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Brett Berard -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Lightning defensemen Hedman (missed nine consecutive games), McDonagh (nine games) and Cernak (three games), and Point (three games), a center, each was out of the lineup for a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday; with no morning skate, it's unclear whether any of them will be able to return Saturday. ... Johansson could start after Vasilevskiy made 33 saves at Detroit. … Quick has not dressed for the past three games and the goalie is on injured reserve, which means Garand could make his NHL debut or the Rangers could start Shesterkin for the second straight day, after he made 19 saves in a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday. ... The Rangers, like the Lightning, will not hold a morning skate because of the back-to-back and afternoon start.