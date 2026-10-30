Lightning at Predators projected lineups

LIGHTNING (8-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-4-5)

2 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Yanni Gourde (hip)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly

Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Mavrik Bourque

Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Nicolas Hague

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk, Reid Schaefer

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Each team dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its last game Thursday and could do so again; the Lightning defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 and the Predators lost to the Washington Capitals 4-3. ... Girgensons, a forward, is likely to miss his second straight game. … Nashville benched Hague for the third period Thursday after he misplayed a puck that led to Washington’s third goal and committed a tripping penalty six seconds later.