Lightning at Predators projected lineups

LIGHTNING (8-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-4-5)
2 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Pontus Holmberg
Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Yanni Gourde (hip)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly
Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Mavrik Bourque
Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Nicolas Hague
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk, Reid Schaefer
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Each team dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its last game Thursday and could do so again; the Lightning defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 and the Predators lost to the Washington Capitals 4-3. ... Girgensons, a forward, is likely to miss his second straight game. … Nashville benched Hague for the third period Thursday after he misplayed a puck that led to Washington’s third goal and committed a tripping penalty six seconds later.