Lightning at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (8-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-4-5)

2 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Yanni Gourde (hip)

Predators projected lineup 

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly

Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Mavrik Bourque

Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Nicolas Hague

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk, Reid Schaefer

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Each team dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its last game Thursday and could do so again; the Lightning defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 and the Predators lost to the Washington Capitals 4-3. ... Girgensons, a forward, is likely to miss his second straight game. … Nashville benched Hague for the third period Thursday after he misplayed a puck that led to Washington’s third goal and committed a tripping penalty six seconds later.

Latest News

Hodgson suspended two games for actions in Senators game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2026 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Manson out eight weeks for Avalanche with ankle injury

NHL Status Report: Cooley week to week for Flames

On Tap: Devils likely to go back to Hellebuyck against Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Fowler’s early case for Calder Trophy

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 30

Hodgson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Thompson gets natural hat trick, Sabres use six-goal run to outlast Ducks

Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Smith scores twice, Sharks rally in third period to stun Canucks

Tuch breaks tie in third, Capitals edge Predators for third straight win

Schaefer scores second goal in OT, Islanders recover to edge Wild