Lightning at Canadiens projected lineups

LIGHTNING (16-11-2) at CANADIENS (15-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Victor Hedman -- Max Crozier

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. … Johansson could become the first Tampa Bay goalie to start games on back-to-back days this season if he makes a fourth consecutive start; He made 23 saves Monday. … Dobes will make his third consecutive start; Montembeault will dress as backup after he was ill and unable to play in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.