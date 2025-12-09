Lightning at Canadiens projected lineups

LIGHTNING (16-11-2) at CANADIENS (15-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Gage Goncalves -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Victor Hedman -- Max Crozier
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Dominic James, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. … Johansson could become the first Tampa Bay goalie to start games on back-to-back days this season if he makes a fourth consecutive start; He made 23 saves Monday. … Dobes will make his third consecutive start; Montembeault will dress as backup after he was ill and unable to play in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.