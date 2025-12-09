Lightning at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (16-11-2) at CANADIENS (15-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Victor Hedman -- Max Crozier

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. … Johansson could become the first Tampa Bay goalie to start games on back-to-back days this season if he makes a fourth consecutive start; He made 23 saves Monday. … Dobes will make his third consecutive start; Montembeault will dress as backup after he was ill and unable to play in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Yzerman says every points count for first-place Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Islanders looking for 5th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

McMann to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

Gibson stops 39, gets 1st shutout with Red Wings in win against Canucks

Eriksson Ek has 3 points, Wild defeat slumping Kraken

Kadri gets 3 points, Flames stay hot with win against Sabres

Armia scores twice, Kings defeat Mammoth

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Messier lauds young talent, state of game with NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Coaches break down season in segments to retain manageable goals