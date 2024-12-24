Johansson makes 36 saves, Lightning shut out Panthers

Hagel has goal, assist for Tampa Bay, which gets split of home-and-home

Lightning at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonas Johansson made 36 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning end the Florida Panthers’ four-game winning streak with a 4-0 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

It was his fourth shutout in the NHL and third in two seasons with Tampa Bay.

Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, and Mitchell Chaffee scored in the first period for the Lightning (19-11-2). Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Victor Hedman each had two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers (21-12-2), who had ended the Lightning’s four-game winning streak on Sunday with a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay.

Florida had not lost a regulation game at home since Nov. 25 against the Washington Capitals.

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead when he beat Bobrovsky glove-high with a backhand shot at 6:56 of the first period.

Guentzel made it 2-0 at 9:20, one-timing a drop pass from Hagel from the high slot.

Chaffee scored on the power play when he pulled a rebound from his skate off a point shot from Cirelli at 16:24 for a 3-0 Lightning lead.

Hagel scored into an empty net to make it 4-0 with 5:42 remaining in the third period, Florida pulling Bobrovsky on a power-play chance.

The Panthers got a scare late in the first period when Matthew Tkachuk left under the help of defenseman Nate Schmidt and a team athletic trainer after colliding with Kucherov at full speed.

Kucherov was given a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Tkachuk returned to a loud ovation at 2:19 of the second period.

