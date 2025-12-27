Lightning at Panthers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (20-13-3) at PANTHERS (20-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas --Jack Finley -- Nick Paul
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Steven Santini
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Dominic James, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Santini and Sabourin, a forward, each was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Santini will play in place of McDonagh, a defenseman, who is day to day after aggravating his injury. ... Sabourin had travel problems and did not attend the Lightning morning skate; he likely will play if he arrives in time for the game. ... Cernak skated Saturday and is nearing a return; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 22. … Hagel also skated but will not play; the forward has been out since Dec. 15. ... Samoskevich will be a game-time decision; he was back in his spot on the third line during the morning skate after missing two games with a lower-body injury.