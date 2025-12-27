Lightning at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (20-13-3) at PANTHERS (20-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas --Jack Finley -- Nick Paul

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Steven Santini

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Dominic James, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Santini and Sabourin, a forward, each was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Santini will play in place of McDonagh, a defenseman, who is day to day after aggravating his injury. ... Sabourin had travel problems and did not attend the Lightning morning skate; he likely will play if he arrives in time for the game. ... Cernak skated Saturday and is nearing a return; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 22. … Hagel also skated but will not play; the forward has been out since Dec. 15. ... Samoskevich will be a game-time decision; he was back in his spot on the third line during the morning skate after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

