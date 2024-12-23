Lightning at Panthers projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Rasmus Asplund
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jesper Boqvist (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Monday following Florida's 4-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back at Tampa Bay on Sunday. ... Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Sunday. … Bobrovsky will start after Knight made 19 saves Sunday. … Florida recalled Asplund from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday to replace Gadjovich, a forward, on the fourth line. ... Jesper Boqvist, a forward, has missed the past two games.