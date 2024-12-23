Lightning at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (18-11-2) at PANTHERS (22-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Rasmus Asplund

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jesper Boqvist (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Monday following Florida's 4-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back at Tampa Bay on Sunday. ... Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Sunday. … Bobrovsky will start after Knight made 19 saves Sunday. … Florida recalled Asplund from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday to replace Gadjovich, a forward, on the fourth line. ... Jesper Boqvist, a forward, has missed the past two games.

