Lightning at Oilers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (42-21-4) at OILERS (34-27-9)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Emil Lilleberg -- Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Victor Hedman (illness), Dominic James (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Josh Samanski -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
Hedman will not play; the defenseman left after the first period of a 6-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Lilleberg will return after missing eight games because of a facial fracture sustained during practice March 4; he will wear a face shield. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Emberson will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury ... Stastney, a defenseman, comes out ... There is no update on the status of Frederic; the forward is out indefinitely after leaving following the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Jarventie will make his Oilers debut in his place.