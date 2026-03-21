Lightning at Oilers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (42-21-4) at OILERS (34-27-9)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Emil Lilleberg -- Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Victor Hedman (illness), Dominic James (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Josh Samanski -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

Hedman will not play; the defenseman left after the first period of a 6-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Lilleberg will return after missing eight games because of a facial fracture sustained during practice March 4; he will wear a face shield. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Emberson will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury ... Stastney, a defenseman, comes out ... There is no update on the status of Frederic; the forward is out indefinitely after leaving following the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Jarventie will make his Oilers debut in his place.