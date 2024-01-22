Lyon, Red Wings hang on, end Lightning winning streak at 5

Makes 27 saves for Detroit; Vasilevskiy stops 33 shots for Tampa Bay

TBL@DET: Sprong rips it home to give the Red Wings the lead

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROITAlex Lyon made 27 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong scored for Detroit (24-17-5), which has won seven of its past nine games. 

Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay (24-18-5), which had won five straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the first period when Hedman finished off a give-and-go with Nikita Kucherov for his ninth goal of the season.

Raymond made it 1-1 with his 13th goal at 18:29. His wrist shot got past Vasilevskiy and the goalie knocked it across the line as he tried to bat it away. Dylan Larkin’s assist extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists).

Sprong gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 8:58 of the second period, beating Vasilevskiy on a breakaway after J.T. Compher forced a turnover.

Lyon made 19 third-period saves, including two in the final 10 seconds when Tampa Bay was on a 6-on-4 power play.

