Lightning at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (1-0-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)

7 pm ET; BSDET, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Sheary

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Waltteri Merela

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer 

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Olli Maatta

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Alex Lyon

Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)

Status Report

Each team held a lightly attended optional skate Saturday. ... Watson is expected to make his Lightning debut replacing Motte on the fourth line. ... The Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Maatta taking Fabbri's spot in the lineup.