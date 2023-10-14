Lightning at Red Wings
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Sheary
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Waltteri Merela
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
Olli Maatta
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Alex Lyon
Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)
Status Report
Each team held a lightly attended optional skate Saturday. ... Watson is expected to make his Lightning debut replacing Motte on the fourth line. ... The Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Maatta taking Fabbri's spot in the lineup.