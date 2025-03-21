DALLAS -- Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 3-2 shootout win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Lightning edge Stars in shootout for 3rd win in row
Hagel, Cirelli each has goal, assist for Tampa Bay; DeSmith makes 36 saves for Dallas
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning (40-23-5), who have won three straight. Gage Goncalves won it with his goal in the fourth round of the shootout.
Oskar Back and Mason Marchment each scored for Dallas (43-21-4). Casey DeSmith made 36 saves.
Hagel gave Tampa a 1-0 lead at 4:35 in the first period when he finished off a cross-crease pass from Cirelli.
Cirelli extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:21 in the second period. He backhanded a rebound in front past DeSmith's glove after Hagel drove to the net.
Back cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:58 when he deflected a point shot from Colin Blackwell.
Marchment tied it 2-2 at 13:48, knocking in a loose puck on a net-front scramble on the power play.