Lightning edge Stars in shootout for 3rd win in row

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning (40-23-5), who have won three straight. Gage Goncalves won it with his goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Oskar Back and Mason Marchment each scored for Dallas (43-21-4). Casey DeSmith made 36 saves.

Hagel gave Tampa a 1-0 lead at 4:35 in the first period when he finished off a cross-crease pass from Cirelli.

Cirelli extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:21 in the second period. He backhanded a rebound in front past DeSmith's glove after Hagel drove to the net.

Back cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:58 when he deflected a point shot from Colin Blackwell.

Marchment tied it 2-2 at 13:48, knocking in a loose puck on a net-front scramble on the power play.