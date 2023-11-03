Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Erik Gudbranson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period after Boone Jenner scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-4-2), who ended a four-game skid.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Conor Sheary had a goal and Matt Tomkins made 24 saves for the Lightning (4-3-3) in his second NHL start. They had a six-game (3-0-3) point streak.

Marchenko returned from a two-game benching to give Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period for his first goal of the season.

Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 2:53 of the second period after his centering pass on a 2-on-1 deflected off the skate of Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean.

Sheary put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 at 4:42, tapping a backdoor pass to the right post by Stamkos.

Jenner tied it 2-2 at 6:41 of the third period, tipping a shot from the point by Zach Werenski after winning a face-off.

Gudbranson put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 9:24 of the third with his first goal since Dec. 2, 2022.

Gaudreau scored his first goal of the season into an empty net at 17:49 for the final margin.