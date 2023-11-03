Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Each scores 1st goal of season, Merzlikins stops 27; Tampa Bay point streak ends at 6

Recap: Lightning @ Blue Jackets 11.02.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko each scored their first goal of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

Erik Gudbranson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period after Boone Jenner scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-4-2), who ended a four-game skid.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Conor Sheary had a goal and Matt Tomkins made 24 saves for the Lightning (4-3-3) in his second NHL start. They had a six-game (3-0-3) point streak.

Marchenko returned from a two-game benching to give Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period for his first goal of the season.

Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 2:53 of the second period after his centering pass on a 2-on-1 deflected off the skate of Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean.

Sheary put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 at 4:42, tapping a backdoor pass to the right post by Stamkos.

Jenner tied it 2-2 at 6:41 of the third period, tipping a shot from the point by Zach Werenski after winning a face-off.

Gudbranson put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 9:24 of the third with his first goal since Dec. 2, 2022.

Gaudreau scored his first goal of the season into an empty net at 17:49 for the final margin.