Kucherov, Lightning cruise past Avalanche for 3rd straight win 

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (7-3-0), who have won four of their past five games. Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point each had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (5-6-0), who have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Ivan Ivan scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 16 saves in his first start for Colorado.

MacKinnon and Makar each extended their season-opening point streak to 11 games.

Kucherov scored to make it 1-0 Lightning when he one-timed Point’s centering pass from the high slot at 1:01 of the first period.

Guentzel made it 2-0 at 3:36 when he one-timed Kucherov’s pass into the open net. Kucherov broke the puck out from the defensive zone, drove behind the Avalanche’s net and dropped the puck to Guentzel, who was alone in front for the tap-in.

Conor Geekie extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:32 of the first after finishing on a 3-on-2 with Cirelli and Hagel. Hagel passed from the top of the circles to Cirelli at the bottom of the right circle, and Cirelli sent a pass across the top of the crease to Geekie for the finish.

Ivan cut the lead to 3-1 on the power play when he redirected Cale Makar’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 14:56 of the first.

Guentzel scored to make it 4-1 at 6:28 of the second period when he batted the rebound of Point’s shot into the net after it caromed off the post.

Makar cut the lead to 4-2 with a wrist shot from the blue line that made its way through a screen from Joel Kiviranta at 10:57 of the third period.

Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 18:40 for the 5-2 final.