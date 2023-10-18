Latest News

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Oilers get 1st win, ease past Predators

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 17

Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens game recap October 17

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Heritage Classic ice refrigeration unit arrives in Edmonton

NHL team theme night celebrations

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Dylan Cozens scored at 1:46 of overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres their first win of the season, 3-2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Cozens scored with a wrist shot from high in the right face-off circle that went in off the left post.

The Lightning forced overtime with seven seconds left in the third period when Brandon Hagel jammed in a puck at the side of the net to tie it 2-2.

Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner scored, and Devon Levi made 21 saves for the Sabres (1-2-0).

Hagel scored twice, Anthony Cirelli had two assists, and Jonas Johansson made 28 saves for the Lightning (1-2-1), who lost their third in a row.

Girgensons gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period. With the Lightning on a line change, Girgensons took a pass from Tyson Jost at the offensive blue line and carried it into the left circle before scoring to the far side.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 15:28 when Owen Power found him open at the right of the net and Skinner lifted the puck under the cross bar.

Hagel cut it to 2-1 at 17:58 of the second period on a one-timer when the puck came out from behind the net into the slot.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game early in the third with an upper-body injury.