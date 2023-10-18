Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Cozens scored with a wrist shot from high in the right face-off circle that went in off the left post.

The Lightning forced overtime with seven seconds left in the third period when Brandon Hagel jammed in a puck at the side of the net to tie it 2-2.

Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner scored, and Devon Levi made 21 saves for the Sabres (1-2-0).

Hagel scored twice, Anthony Cirelli had two assists, and Jonas Johansson made 28 saves for the Lightning (1-2-1), who lost their third in a row.

Girgensons gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period. With the Lightning on a line change, Girgensons took a pass from Tyson Jost at the offensive blue line and carried it into the left circle before scoring to the far side.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 15:28 when Owen Power found him open at the right of the net and Skinner lifted the puck under the cross bar.

Hagel cut it to 2-1 at 17:58 of the second period on a one-timer when the puck came out from behind the net into the slot.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game early in the third with an upper-body injury.