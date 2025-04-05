Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (44-26-5) at SABRES (32-36-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chafee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Lightning will dress the same lineup they used in a as a 2-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. … Norris, a center, skated on his own Friday; he and Greenway, a forward, each is progressing but there is no timetable for a return for either player. … Kozak is week to week; the forward was injured Tuesday. … Ostlund will make his NHL debut.