Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (44-26-5) at SABRES (32-36-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chafee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Lightning will dress the same lineup they used in a as a 2-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. … Norris, a center, skated on his own Friday; he and Greenway, a forward, each is progressing but there is no timetable for a return for either player. … Kozak is week to week; the forward was injured Tuesday. … Ostlund will make his NHL debut.