Lilleberg, Lightning rally in 3rd period for win against Bruins

BOSTON -- Emil Lilleberg scored with 1:35 remaining in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Lilleberg, a defenseman who entered with three goals in 47 games this season, put his team in front when he scored off a rebound of Brayden Point’s shot from the high slot.
“What a poised play by him; I had to double-take to make sure it was (No.) 78 making that play,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “It was a good job by him. … We’ve got to keep pushing forward. I don’t like the fact that we were down going into the third, (but) I do like the fact that we came back.”
Brandon Hagel scored in his return after missing five games with a lower-body injury, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the Lightning (49-25-6), who moved into a points tie with the Montreal Canadiens for second in the Atlantic Division.