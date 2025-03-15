Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (37-23-5) at BRUINS (30-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Kucherov is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of an illness. ... Swayman will start after being pulled after the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; he allowed four goals on 15 shots. ... McAvoy, who has been out since the 4 Nations Face-Off, continues to progress; the defenseman has been skating and shooting on his own, but is still week to week according to Bruins coach Joe Sacco.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Fox 'trending' toward return for Rangers against Blue Jackets

CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Dostal makes 28 saves, Ducks edge Predators

Avalanche extend point streak to 8 with win against Flames

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Senators go for season sweep of Maple Leafs

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Stars

Hurricanes hold off Red Wings for 6th straight win

Draisaitl extends streak to 17, lifts Oilers to OT win against Islanders

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

Oilers players Pickard, Skinner, try classic video game 'NHL '94'