Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (37-23-5) at BRUINS (30-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Kucherov is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of an illness. ... Swayman will start after being pulled after the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; he allowed four goals on 15 shots. ... McAvoy, who has been out since the 4 Nations Face-Off, continues to progress; the defenseman has been skating and shooting on his own, but is still week to week according to Bruins coach Joe Sacco.