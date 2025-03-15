Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (37-23-5) at BRUINS (30-29-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Cam Atkinson
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
Kucherov is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of an illness. ... Swayman will start after being pulled after the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; he allowed four goals on 15 shots. ... McAvoy, who has been out since the 4 Nations Face-Off, continues to progress; the defenseman has been skating and shooting on his own, but is still week to week according to Bruins coach Joe Sacco.