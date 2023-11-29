Carcone scores twice in Coyotes win against Lightning

Connor Ingram made 31 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (10-9-2), who have won consecutive games after losing three in a row. Travis Boyd scored, and Alex Kerfoot had two assists.

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson made 22 saves for the Lightning (10-8-5), who lost their second straight game (4-1 at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday).

Carcone gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period, spinning at the edge of the right face-off circle and throwing a wrist shot past a screened Johansson inside the near post.

Boyd increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:42 of the second with his first goal in 15 games. Josh Brown’s stretch pass set up Boyd’s wrist shot from the right circle and Ingram picked up his second assist of the season on the play.

Point finished off a 2-on-1 with Nikita Kucherov to cut it to 2-1 at 15:22.

Before Point scored, Ingram had made 64 consecutive saves against the Lightning dating to the Coyotes’ 1-0 win on Feb. 15, when he made 47 saves for his first NHL shutout. The goal also ended his shutout streak at 109:25.

Carcone made it 3-1 at 7:22 of the third, picking up a loose puck in the corner and driving to the crease before sliding the puck five hole on Johansson.