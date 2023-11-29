Carcone scores twice in Coyotes win against Lightning

Ingram makes 31 saves, Kerfoot has 2 points for Arizona

Recap: Lightning at Coyotes 11.28.23

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. - - Michael Carcone scored two goals for the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Connor Ingram made 31 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (10-9-2), who have won consecutive games after losing three in a row. Travis Boyd scored, and Alex Kerfoot had two assists. 

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson made 22 saves for the Lightning (10-8-5), who lost their second straight game (4-1 at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday).

Carcone gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period, spinning at the edge of the right face-off circle and throwing a wrist shot past a screened Johansson inside the near post.

Boyd increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:42 of the second with his first goal in 15 games. Josh Brown’s stretch pass set up Boyd’s wrist shot from the right circle and Ingram picked up his second assist of the season on the play. 

Point finished off a 2-on-1 with Nikita Kucherov to cut it to 2-1 at 15:22. 

Before Point scored, Ingram had made 64 consecutive saves against the Lightning dating to the Coyotes’ 1-0 win on Feb. 15, when he made 47 saves for his first NHL shutout. The goal also ended his shutout streak at 109:25. 

Carcone made it 3-1 at 7:22 of the third, picking up a loose puck in the corner and driving to the crease before sliding the puck five hole on Johansson.

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 28

Boeser scores twice, Canucks hand Ducks 7th straight loss
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 28

Oettinger makes 27 saves, Stars shut out Jets
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry placed on waivers, to have contract terminated by Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers game recap November 28

McDavid has 3 more points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights in shootout
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators game recap November 28

Forsberg, Predators top Penguins in OT for 6th straight victory
Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 28

Bunting boosts Hurricanes to win against Flyers
1st Heritage Classic big gamble that paid off in 2003

Heritage Classic big gamble that paid off 20 years ago
Trophy Tracker Hart NHL MVP Rangers Panarin early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Panarin of Rangers emerges as leader for Hart as MVP
NHL fan mailbag for November 29

Mailbag: Byfield’s impact on Kopitar with Kings; trade, free agent targets
New York Islanders New Jersey Devils game recap November 28

Lazar scores with 23 seconds left, Devils rally past Islanders 
Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 28

Woll, Maple Leafs defeat Panthers in 6-round shootout
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 28

NHL Buzz: Larkin expected to miss 2 games for Red Wings
Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 28

Mrazek, Blackhawks hang on to edge Kraken
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker