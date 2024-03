Lightning at Ducks

LIGHTNING (38-25-7) at DUCKS (24-43-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary -- Nicholas Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Ross Johnston, Ben Meyers

Injured: Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Johansson is expected to start for the first time since Feb. 25 after Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Zegras is a game-time decision; he has missed 30 games with a fractured ankle. He went through his first full practice without a noncontact jersey Saturday. ... Carlsson practiced Saturday after leaving a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Dostal is expected to start a second straight game after Gibson missed practice Saturday for personal reasons. ... Gudas, a defenseman, returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Saturday and is expected to miss a fifth straight game.