Oshie announces retirement at site of Capitals’ Stanley Cup celebration

WASHINGTON -- T.J. Oshie returned to the scene of one of his most famous celebrations to celebrate the end of his 16-season NHL career with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues.

Oshie announced his retirement with a tear-filled speech at the Washington Harbour on Monday, the seventh anniversary of the Capitals players swimming in the fountains on the Georgetown waterfront after winning the Stanley Cup two days earlier -- June 7, 2018.

“Both emotional in different ways,” Oshie said of the two occasions. “So far, there’s been a lot less alcohol involved. But it really comes full circle.”

Oshie knew this day was coming essentially since the end of last season because of a chronic back injury that forced him to spend this season on long-term injured reserve. The 38-year-old right wing said he had his photo taken taking his skates off following Washington’s series-ending 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena last season in expectation that it was likely his final NHL game.

Still, saying, “I’d like to officially announce my retirement,” to conclude his nearly 20-minute speech Monday brought a finality to his career.

“Actually, saying the words out loud at the podium with my family in front of me and the Caps organization and my teammates, all my close friends, it was emotional,” he said. “And I’m so glad that it’s over.”

Oshie was joined at the news conference by his wife, Lauren, daughters Lyla, Leni and Lucy, and son Campbell, along with his mother, Tina, sisters Tawni and Aleah, and his brother, Taylor. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery, general manager Chris Patrick, team president Brian MacLellan and teammates John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom also were among those in attendance.

Oshie became emotional talking about his family, including his late father, Tim, who died in 2021 after batting Alzheimer’s disease, and teammates such as Backstrom, Carlson, Tom Wilson and captain Alex Ovechkin -- the core of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup team.