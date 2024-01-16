Stamkos won't be traded from Lightning prior to Deadline, GM says

Captain, who is team's all-time leader in games, points, can become free agent after season

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos will not be traded prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said on Tuesday.

The forward and Lightning captain is in the final year of an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). Stamkos has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season and is the Lightning all-time leader in games played (1,044), goals (533) and points (1097). He is second in assists (564).

"It's a popular and interesting … and a frequent topic is who's going to get traded, who won't get traded," BriseBois said. "Steven Stamkos isn't getting traded. You can all write that -- Steven Stamkos is not getting traded, so we can put that one to bed. That's not going to change between now and the deadline (March 8) under any circumstances."

BriseBois said that Stamkos' contract situation would be revisited after the season.

"We're going to sit down and we're going to evaluate where we are as a team and where Steven is," BriseBois said. "We will see how we can make all of the parts work together."

BriseBois said the same consideration will be made for defenseman Victor Hedman, who has one year remaining after this season on his eight-year, $63 million contract ($7.85 AAV).

The Lightning have five players other than Hedman that will be making at least $5 million next season; forwards Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million AAV, three seasons remaining); Brayden Point ($9.5 million AAV, six seasons remaining); Anthony Cirelli ($6.25 million AAV, seven seasons remaining); defenseman Erik Cernak ($5.2 million AAV; seven seasons remaining); and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million AAV, four seasons remaining).

TBL@WPG: Stamkos kicks off scoring with one-time PPG

"At the end of the season, we'll take stock of where we are as a franchise," BriseBois said. "And we'll address future contracts for all of our players whose contracts are going to be up in due time."

The Lightning (22-17-5) are fifth in the Atlantic Division but hold the second wild card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have made the postseason nine of the past 10 seasons, including at least the third round in six of those seasons.

"The trade deadline, every year, every day, you're looking to improve your odds of being successful," BriseBois said. "As a general manager, you're looking for opportunities to take advantage of and threats to mitigate. That's a 365-day a year endeavor."

The Lightning still have a solid core led by forwards Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. But injuries have forced Tampa Bay to test its depth, with eight rookie skaters appearing in at least one game this season.

The Lightning also have key injuries with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and forward Tanner Jeannot out. It's uncertain if either player will be back before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay plays its final game prior to the break on Jan. 27 before not returning for a game until Feb. 7.

BriseBois, however, is confident that Tampa Bay will be in the playoff race down the stretch.

"I think it's going to be an exciting second half of the season," BriseBois said. "Every game is going to be very meaningful. It's going to be challenging, but it presents a great opportunity for our group to prove itself up to the challenge."

