Stamkos won't be traded from Lightning prior to Deadline, GM says

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos will not be traded prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said on Tuesday.

The forward and Lightning captain is in the final year of an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). Stamkos has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season and is the Lightning all-time leader in games played (1,044), goals (533) and points (1097). He is second in assists (564).

"It's a popular and interesting … and a frequent topic is who's going to get traded, who won't get traded," BriseBois said. "Steven Stamkos isn't getting traded. You can all write that -- Steven Stamkos is not getting traded, so we can put that one to bed. That's not going to change between now and the deadline (March 8) under any circumstances."

BriseBois said that Stamkos' contract situation would be revisited after the season.

"We're going to sit down and we're going to evaluate where we are as a team and where Steven is," BriseBois said. "We will see how we can make all of the parts work together."

BriseBois said the same consideration will be made for defenseman Victor Hedman, who has one year remaining after this season on his eight-year, $63 million contract ($7.85 AAV).

The Lightning have five players other than Hedman that will be making at least $5 million next season; forwards Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million AAV, three seasons remaining); Brayden Point ($9.5 million AAV, six seasons remaining); Anthony Cirelli ($6.25 million AAV, seven seasons remaining); defenseman Erik Cernak ($5.2 million AAV; seven seasons remaining); and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million AAV, four seasons remaining).