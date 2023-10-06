Panthers 6, Lightning 3

Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins and Justin Sourdif each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning. Matt Tomkins made 46 saves.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:54 of the first period on a slap shot, but Stenlund tied it 1-1 at 5:04 with a wrist shot.

Kucherov put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 1:16 of the second period on a wrist shot.

Luostarinen tied it 2-2 at 10:59 on the power play, scoring on a rebound.

Stamkos gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 13:01 with his own power-play goal, but Cousins tied it 3-3 at 14:17.

Sourdif put Florida in front 4-3 at 10:07 of the third period on a rebound.

Lomberg pushed it to 5-3 at 11:38 before Stenlund scored an empty-net goal at 19:18 for the 6-3 final.