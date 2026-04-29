Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 1 announced

2026 SCP logo on white 2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Friday, May 1 

  • The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Montreal.  The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.  In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN2.
  • The start time for Game 6 of the First Round Series between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Boston.  The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S.  In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVAS2.
  • The start time for Game 6 of the first round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Salt Lake City.  The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S.  In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVAS2.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

Related Content

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29 announced

Latest News

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Wild win Game 5, push Stars to brink in Western 1st Round

Bruins defeat Sabres in OT in Game 5, stay alive in Eastern 1st Round

Robertson, Stars honor veteran with 'amazing surprise' of trip to Game 5

Penguins ride momentum into Game 6 against Flyers in Eastern 1st Round

Buffalo fans sing ‘O Canada’ after microphone mishap

Zuccarello, Trenin return for Wild in Game 5 of West 1st Round

Hedman practices with Lightning, still no timeline for return

Slafkovsky to play for Canadiens in Game 5 after hit from Crozier

3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Oilers, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Penguins core has 'a lot of belief' team can complete comeback vs. Flyers

Mammoth coach Tourigny 'real student of the game'

Flyers 'still in a good spot' entering Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

Ehlers, Nikishin could be ready for Hurricanes at start of East 2nd Round

3 Things to Watch: Wild at Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

McDavid, Dickinson game-time decisions for Oilers in Game 5 of West 1st Round

‘Energy level is there’ for Oilers to rally in West 1st Round, coach says