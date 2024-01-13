NHL announces start time changes to Sharks-Sabres, Kraken-Penguins on Monday

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today two start time changes to the 2023-24 regular-season schedule for games on Monday, Jan. 15.

Game #672, San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now begin at 12 p.m. ET

Game #677, Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., will now begin at 1 p.m. ET

Both changes are to accommodate the schedule change of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills NFL game.

The complete 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.