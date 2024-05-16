Start times announced for 2nd-round games Friday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

• The start time of Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17, in Boston. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

• The start time of Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17, in Denver. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN1 and TVA Sports.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.