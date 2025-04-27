NHL announces start times for April 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games

Broadcast information set for 4 1st round games on Tuesday

playoffs-graphic-pr-april26
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Tuesday, April 29

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29 in Toronto. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29, in Raleigh. The game will be televised on TNT in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29, in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SN360 and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29, in Los Angeles. The game will be televised on TNT in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

