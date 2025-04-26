Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games April 30

2025StanleyCupPlayoffs-20122744 (1)
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK (April 26, 2025) – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Wednesday, April 30

  • The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Montreal Canadiensand Washington Capitals has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, in Washington. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC and TVA Sports.
  • The start time for the potential Game 5 of the First Round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, if necessary, has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, in Tampa. The game would be televised on ESPN2 in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on SN360 and TVA Sports.
  • The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here. Start times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

