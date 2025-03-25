Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can clinch berth against Capitals

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 25:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Washington Capitals

OR

If the St. Louis Blues lose to the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion.

On Tap

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, and each has playoff implications:

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2)

The Senators (37-27-5) hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and look to gain ground in the Atlantic Division; they are six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place and have a game in hand. JJ Peterka has scored in three straight games for the Sabres (28-35-6), who trail the Montreal Canadiens by 13 points for the second wild card in the East.

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP)

The Maple Leafs (42-25-3) can move into a tie with the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic. John Tavares has five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak for Toronto, which had a three-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It’s the first time Scott Laughton will play against his former team since being traded by the Flyers (28-35-9) on March 7. Philadelphia has lost five straight (0-4-1) and is 10 points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the East.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSSUN, SN-PIT, SN1)

Nikita Kucherov has a five-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists) for the Lightning (40-25-5), who have lost their past two but begin a three-game homestand with hopes of moving into a tie with the Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic. Sidney Crosby has a seven-game point streak (12 points; six goals, six assists) for the Penguins (29-32-11), who are six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East and have played three more games. Crosby needs two points to become the first in NHL history to record 20 point-per-game seasons and surpass Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons from 1979-80 to 1997-98) for the all-time record.

Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDNSSO, FDNSSO)

Taylor Hall has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six games for the Hurricanes (43-23-4), who have won nine of 10 and are second in the Metropolitan Division. Filip Forsberg has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak for the Predators (26-36-8), who have lost five of six (1-4-1) and are 21 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the West. Nashville would be eliminated from playoff contention if it loses in regulation and St. Louis defeats Montreal in any fashion.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; Matrix-MW, Victory+, TSN2, RDS)

The Blues (37-28-7) go for their seventh win a row and pad their lead for the second wild card in the West. Jordan Kyrou has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak for St. Louis, which leads the Vancouver Canucks by three points. The Canadiens (33-27-9) begin a four-game road trip having lost their past two but have a six-game point streak (3-0-3) and are one point ahead of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers for the second wild card in the East. They have one game in hand on the Islanders and two on the Rangers.

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNO, SCRIPPS)

Jack Eichel has two goals and five assists during a three-game point streak for the Golden Knights (42-20-8), who won each of those games and start a three-game road trip five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division. The Wild (40-26-5) had a three-game winning streak end with a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday to remain four points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division. They are four points ahead of the Blues for the first wild card in the West.

Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT)

The Jets (48-19-4) get their third attempt to become the first team in the West this season to clinch a playoff berth. Winnipeg could have clinched over the weekend but lost 5-3 at home to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday and did not receive any help from St. Louis on Saturday or Sunday. The Capitals (47-15-8) are two points ahead of the Jets in the Presidents’ Trophy race as the top regular-season team, and Alex Ovechkin needs seven goals to pass Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.