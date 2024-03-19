Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche visit Blues, seek 7th straight win

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2024 NHL postseason. There are 31 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, each with playoff implications.

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2)

The Bruins (40-14-15), who have won their past two games, are atop the NHL standings, one point ahead of the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Senators (28-34-4), who had a three-game winning streak end with a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, are 15 points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the East.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH)

The Red Wings (34-28-6) have lost eight of their past nine games and fell out of the second wild card in the East when the Capitals won 5-2 at the Calgary Flames on Monday. The Blue Jackets (23-34-11), 1-3-1 in their past five games, are 18 points behind Washington for the second wild card in the East.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Penguins (30-28-9) are 2-1-1 in their past four games, six points behind the Capitals for the second wild card in the East. The Devils (32-32-4), who have lost four of five, are seven points back of Washington.

Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3)

The Rangers (45-19-4), who have won five of six, are one point behind the Bruins for the most in the NHL. The Jets (43-19-5) have won three of four and are in a three-way tie for the Central Division lead with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. Winnipeg has two games in hand on Dallas, and one on Colorado.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs (38-19-9) are 3-1-1 in their past five games, including a 6-2 win at Philadelphia on March 14. They are nine points behind the Panthers for second and 10 points behind the Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division. The Flyers (34-26-8), who have lost three of four, are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Capitals and three ahead of the Islanders, who each have a game in hand.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Hurricanes (42-20-6) have won three in a row and are second place in the Metropolitan, four points behind the Rangers. The Islanders (29-23-15) have lost four straight (0-3-1) and are two points behind the Capitals for the second wild card in the East.

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA)

The Predators (39-25-4) have a 14-game point streak (12-0-2) and hold the first wild card in the West, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have a game in hand, and nine points behind the Jets, Avalanche and Stars in the Central. The Sharks (16-44-7) have lost four straight and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT2)

Nathan MacKinnon has a 15-game point streak (10 goals, 21 assists) for the Avalanche (43-20-5), who have won six straight. The Blues (36-29-3) have won four in a row and are four points behind the Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West.

Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW)

The Oilers (40-21-4), who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, are second in the Pacific Division, eight points behind the Vancouver Canucks with three games in hand. The Canadiens (25-31-11) have lost four of five (1-3-1) and are 14 points behind the Capitals for the second wild card in the East.

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Wild (33-27-8) have a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) and trail the Golden Knights by five points for the second wild card in the West. The Ducks (23-42-3) have lost six straight and have missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSW)

The Kings (34-22-11) are 5-5-1 in their past 11 games and are tied with the Golden Knights for third in the Pacific, five points behind the Oilers and three back of the Predators for the first wild card in the West. Los Angeles has one more regulation win than Vegas. The Blackhawks (19-44-5) have won three of four but failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B)

The Sabres (33-31-5), playing the second of back-to-back games, are four points behind the Capitals for the second wild card in the East. The Canucks (42-18-8), who have lost their past two games (0-1-1), are eight points ahead of the Oilers for first in the Pacific. They have a one-point lead on the Jets, Avalanche and Stars atop the West.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Lightning have won three straight and hold the first wild card in the East, three points ahead of the Capitals. They are in fourth in Atlantic, seven points behind the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights (36-24-7) are tied with the Kings for third in the Pacific and are three points back of the Predators for the first wild card in the West.

If playoffs started Tuesday

Here is a look at the matchups for the first round as they stand entering games Tuesday:

Eastern Conference

(1A) Boston Bruins vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

(1M) New York Rangers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

(2A) Florida Panthers vs. (3A) Toronto Maple Leafs

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

(1P) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

(2C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (3C) Dallas Stars

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Los Angeles Kings

About last night

There were two games Monday, each with playoff implications:

Washington Capitals 5, Calgary Flames 2: Alex Ovechkin had two goals, including his 20th of the season, to power the Capitals past the Flames and into the second wild card in the East with their third straight win. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for the Flames (33-30-5), who are eight points behind the Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West.

Buffalo Sabres 6, Seattle Kraken 2: Jeff Skinner scored his seventh NHL hat trick, and Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who have won four of five and sit four points behind the Capitals for the second wild card in the East. The Kraken (28-27-12) finished 0-4-1 on a five-game homestand and are 11 points behind the Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West.