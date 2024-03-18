Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can move into 2nd wild card in East

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2024 NHL postseason. There are 32 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are two games on the NHL schedule Monday, each with playoff implications.

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, MNMT)

The Capitals, who have won their past two games, are one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand. The Calgary Flames are eight points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West, with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues three and four points ahead of them, respectively.

Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B)

The Sabres are five points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East after losing 4-1 to Detroit on Saturday. The Kraken are 11 points behind the Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West.

If playoffs started Monday

Here is a look at the matchups for the first round as they stand entering games Monday:

Eastern Conference

(1A) Boston Bruins vs. (WC2) Detroit Red Wings

(1M) New York Rangers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

(2A) Florida Panthers vs. (3A) Toronto Maple Leafs

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

(1P) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

(2C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (3C) Dallas Stars

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Los Angeles Kings

About last night

There were seven games Sunday, six with playoff implications:

New York Rangers 5, New York Islanders 2: The Rangers won for the fifth time in six games after Jonny Brodzinski scored the go-ahead goal to break a 2-2 tie at 15:01 of the second period. The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Islanders are one point behind the Red Wings with one game in hand for the second wild card from the East.

Vegas Golden Knights 3, New Jersey Devils 1: Jack Eichel scored at 11:06 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie, and the Golden Knights defeated the Devils for their third win in four games. Vegas holds the second wild card in the West, three points behind Nashville for the first wild card and four points ahead of St. Louis. New Jersey has lost four of five and sits six points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Winnipeg Jets 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 1: Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist to power the Jets past the Blue Jackets. Winnipeg is in a three-way tie atop the Central Division, with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars also having 91 points. Columbus is last in the East, 17 points behind Detroit for the second wild card.

Carolina Hurricanes 7, Ottawa Senators 2: Jake Guentzel scored his first goal as a member of the Hurricanes since being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7, helping Carolina end Ottawa’s three-game winning streak. The Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Rangers and 14 points ahead of the Flyers. The Senators are 14 points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Pittsburgh Penguins 6, Detroit Red Wings 3: The Penguins got a goal and an assist from Sidney Crosby, who ended an 11-game goal drought against the Red Wings, who have lost eight of their past nine games. Detroit holds the second wild card in the East, one point ahead of the Capitals and Islanders. The Penguins and Sabres are five points behind the Red Wings.

St. Louis Blues 4, Anaheim Ducks 2: The teams entered the third period tied, but the Blues scored three straight goals, including two by Robert Thomas, to defeat the Ducks. St. Louis leapfrogged Minnesota and sit four points back of Vegas for the second wild card in the West.