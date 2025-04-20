NHL Playoffs Buzz: McCabe, Ekman-Larsson to return for Maple Leafs in Game 1 

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson practiced fully for a second straight day Sunday and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Thompson missed the final seven games of the regular season because of an upper-body injury. He was 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts).

“You’ll find out tomorrow night,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Sunday about whether Thompson or Charlie Lindgren would start Game 1.

Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) skated lightly in a noncontact jersey before practice Sunday. Defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) did not practice Saturday or Sunday.

Protas missed the final six games after sustaining a cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4. He finished tied for third on the Capitals with an NHL career-high 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists).

“He's probably our best 5-on-5 player this year," forward Dylan Strome said Saturday. "I don't think that's crazy to say. I think he can do so much for the lineup, and obviously it hurts. Hopefully, we get him back at some point. I don't know when that's going to be."

Fehervary left a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on April 15 after turning his ankle late in the first period. He returned and finished the game, but did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17.

Washington recalled defenseman Ethan Bear from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Harvey Valentine