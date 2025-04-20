Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. The postseason got underway Saturday, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: McCabe, Ekman-Larsson to return for Maple Leafs in Game 1
Thompson could start Game 1 for Capitals on Monday; Palat back for Devils
© Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defensemen Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson will play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).
McCabe missed the final seven games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. He had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 66 games for the Maple Leafs.
Ekman-Larsson (upper body) missed the final four games. He had 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 77 regular-season games. -- Dave McCarthy
Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson practiced fully for a second straight day Sunday and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).
Thompson missed the final seven games of the regular season because of an upper-body injury. He was 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts).
“You’ll find out tomorrow night,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Sunday about whether Thompson or Charlie Lindgren would start Game 1.
Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) skated lightly in a noncontact jersey before practice Sunday. Defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) did not practice Saturday or Sunday.
Protas missed the final six games after sustaining a cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4. He finished tied for third on the Capitals with an NHL career-high 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists).
“He's probably our best 5-on-5 player this year," forward Dylan Strome said Saturday. "I don't think that's crazy to say. I think he can do so much for the lineup, and obviously it hurts. Hopefully, we get him back at some point. I don't know when that's going to be."
Fehervary left a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on April 15 after turning his ankle late in the first period. He returned and finished the game, but did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17.
Washington recalled defenseman Ethan Bear from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Harvey Valentine
New Jersey Devils
Ondrej Palat will return against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).
The Devils forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 16 with a lower-body injury sustained when he blocked a shot in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins one day earlier.
Palat is expected to play on a line with center Justin Dowling and right wing Nathan Bastian.
"I feel good," Palat said Friday. "… The players need to embrace the challenge (of the playoffs), playing against [a] very good team. We can't be stressed out; enjoy it. We're playing for Stanley Cup and don't take it for granted."
Palat had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 77 regular-season games. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021), he has 101 points (51 goals, 50 assists) in 150 playoff games. -- Mike G. Morreale
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen was upgraded to day to day for the Stars, but did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday.
The top-pair defenseman has been out since sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on Jan. 28. He had surgery Feb. 4 and has recently been skating on his own.
The optional morning skate Saturday was the first time Heiskanen was on the ice with the Stars since his injury.
"That's a development," coach Pete DeBoer said. "It's another step. He's being reintegrated into our group. Now, it's at a morning skate so there's no contact. That would probably be the next step, that he's in a full practice with us with full contact, but definitely a step in the right direction from where he's been the last two, 2 1/2 months."
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is in Dallas on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT2, TVAS-D, SN360).
Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and averaged 25:10 of ice time in 50 games prior to the injury. He also played on the top power-play unit.
"I don't even want to [consider his return] in my head," DeBoer said. “… If he becomes available to play, we obviously know the impact he has on our team, on our game."
The Stars were also without forward Jason Robertson on Saturday. He is week to week with a lower-body injury. -- Taylor Baird
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oliver Bjorkstrand will not play in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.
The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on April 11 and missed the final three games of the regular season. He had been ruled week to week.
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360). Game 7 is scheduled for May 4.
Bjorkstrand had 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 79 regular-season games, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on March 5.
He has been replaced in the lineup by Conor Geekie, who has scored twice in three games since being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Geekie has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 52 games this season.
Forwards Luke Glendening (upper body) and Mitchell Chaffee (upper body) were full participants in practice and Cooper said the extra days will help their availability for the best-of-7 series.
"It does nothing but help," Cooper said. "We were a little nervous about having to play that Thursday game on a one-off trip going all the way up to New York, but to get those two more days...it's rest for the guys. If you go all the way, it's two demanding months. Who knows how it's going to play out." -- Corey Long