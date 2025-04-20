NHL Playoffs Buzz: McCabe, Ekman-Larsson to return for Maple Leafs in Game 1 

Thompson could start Game 1 for Capitals on Monday; Palat back for Devils

SCP Buzz TOR McCabe Ekman-Larsson

© Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. The postseason got underway Saturday, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defensemen Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson will play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).

McCabe missed the final seven games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. He had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 66 games for the Maple Leafs.

Ekman-Larsson (upper body) missed the final four games. He had 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 77 regular-season games. -- Dave McCarthy

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson practiced fully for a second straight day Sunday and could return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Thompson missed the final seven games of the regular season because of an upper-body injury. He was 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts).

“You’ll find out tomorrow night,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Sunday about whether Thompson or Charlie Lindgren would start Game 1.

Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) skated lightly in a noncontact jersey before practice Sunday. Defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) did not practice Saturday or Sunday.

Protas missed the final six games after sustaining a cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4. He finished tied for third on the Capitals with an NHL career-high 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists).

“He's probably our best 5-on-5 player this year," forward Dylan Strome said Saturday. "I don't think that's crazy to say. I think he can do so much for the lineup, and obviously it hurts. Hopefully, we get him back at some point. I don't know when that's going to be."

Fehervary left a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on April 15 after turning his ankle late in the first period. He returned and finished the game, but did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17.

Washington recalled defenseman Ethan Bear from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Harvey Valentine

Top storylines heading into 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

You May Also Like

Top storylines heading into 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat will return against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

The Devils forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 16 with a lower-body injury sustained when he blocked a shot in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins one day earlier.

Palat is expected to play on a line with center Justin Dowling and right wing Nathan Bastian.

"I feel good," Palat said Friday. "… The players need to embrace the challenge (of the playoffs), playing against [a] very good team. We can't be stressed out; enjoy it. We're playing for Stanley Cup and don't take it for granted."

Palat had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 77 regular-season games. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021), he has 101 points (51 goals, 50 assists) in 150 playoff games. -- Mike G. Morreale

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen was upgraded to day to day for the Stars, but did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday.

The top-pair defenseman has been out since sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on Jan. 28. He had surgery Feb. 4 and has recently been skating on his own.

The optional morning skate Saturday was the first time Heiskanen was on the ice with the Stars since his injury.

"That's a development," coach Pete DeBoer said. "It's another step. He's being reintegrated into our group. Now, it's at a morning skate so there's no contact. That would probably be the next step, that he's in a full practice with us with full contact, but definitely a step in the right direction from where he's been the last two, 2 1/2 months."

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is in Dallas on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT2, TVAS-D, SN360).

Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and averaged 25:10 of ice time in 50 games prior to the injury. He also played on the top power-play unit.

"I don't even want to [consider his return] in my head," DeBoer said. “… If he becomes available to play, we obviously know the impact he has on our team, on our game."

The Stars were also without forward Jason Robertson on Saturday. He is week to week with a lower-body injury. -- Taylor Baird

Tampa Bay Lightning

Oliver Bjorkstrand will not play in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.

The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on April 11 and missed the final three games of the regular season. He had been ruled week to week.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360). Game 7 is scheduled for May 4.

Bjorkstrand had 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 79 regular-season games, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on March 5.

He has been replaced in the lineup by Conor Geekie, who has scored twice in three games since being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Geekie has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 52 games this season.

Forwards Luke Glendening (upper body) and Mitchell Chaffee (upper body) were full participants in practice and Cooper said the extra days will help their availability for the best-of-7 series.

"It does nothing but help," Cooper said. "We were a little nervous about having to play that Thursday game on a one-off trip going all the way up to New York, but to get those two more days...it's rest for the guys. If you go all the way, it's two demanding months. Who knows how it's going to play out." -- Corey Long

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats: X-factor for each team in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackwood key to Game 1 win in playoff debut for Avalanche

MacKinnon, Avalanche pull away from Stars in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Marchand ‘same old pain in the butt’ with Panthers entering playoffs

Connor, Scheifele's chemistry on display for Jets in Game 1 win 

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Kuemper's career year gives Kings confidence in latest playoff matchup against Oilers

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Thompson practices, could return for Capitals for Game 1

Oilers lineup still uncertain for Game 1 against Kings

Buium to make NHL debut with Wild in Game 1 against Golden Knights

Baggie Day Buzz: Kane hoping to sign another contract with Red Wings

Jets fans pumped and ready for Game 1 Whiteout in Winnipeg

Cronin fired as Ducks coach after 2 seasons

Marner talks being in present, Maple Leafs' playoff hopes in Q&A with NHL.com

EA Sports releases 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs simulation