Playoffs Buzz: Landeskog 'an option' for Avalanche against Stars

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog will be an option for the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars.

"He's getting close. Obviously, every day I feel like he's getting a little quicker and a little bit more confident, a little more sure of himself," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He'll be an option for us in this series."

The Avalanche captain hasn't played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he had an assist in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to help the Avalanche win the Cup.

The 32-year-old forward just completed a conditioning assignment last week with Colorado of the American Hockey League, where he had a goal and an assist in two games while making his AHL debut.

"Any time we can have him back around the room is awesome. He's been on such a long journey, so it's great to see him back with the group and practicing full speed with us," defenseman Cale Makar said. "Obviously, he's such a key part for us, being a captain. I think it'll be a big moment for him to come back.

"He'd be a huge addition for us at any point."

Selected by Colorado with the No. 2 pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 regular-season games and 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 69 playoff games.

Game 1 is at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN360, SN, TVAS, Victory+, ALT). -- Ryan Boulding