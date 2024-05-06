Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 11, 12

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Saturday, May 11

• The start time of Game 4 of the Second Round series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11, in Raleigh. The game will be televised on TNT, MAX and truTV in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

• The start time of Game 3 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11, in Denver. The game will be televised on TNT, MAX and truTV in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, Sportsnet1 and TVA Sports.

Sunday, May 12

• The start time of Game 4 of the Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins has been set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, in Boston. The game will be televised on TBS, MAX and truTV in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

• The start time of Game 3 of the Second Round series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, in Edmonton. In Canada, the game will be televised on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and TVA Sports. The game will be on TBS, MAX and truTV in the U.S.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.

