3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It’s time to see whether the Edmonton Oilers or Florida Panthers will win hockey's most coveted prize, beginning with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The Oilers are here for the first time since 2006, when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. It has been a long wait, and Edmonton is coming in confident, not feeling the heat that comes with being in the Cup Final.

“Don’t really feel too much pressure on that side of things,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “No matter what, no matter how many people watch, no matter the scenario, no matter what you’re playing for or whatever time of the year, our job is fairly simple.

“I know my job is simple because I’ve been doing it for a long time. I just have to keep the puck out of the net and do my very best to do that. That’s the pressure I take on is just being able to do my job at a very high level.”

The Panthers are in the Cup Final for the second consecutive season after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last June. Florida is looking to break through and win the Cup for the first time in its history.

“We have a lot of guys who were here last year and went through that," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "I think we’re, how do you say, we’re kind of expecting ourselves to be here right now. For us to be here right now is not a surprise to any of us because we know how hard we’ve worked for this and how much we missed this.

“Every single guy in our room, we know we wanted to be here and now we’re here. Now we want to take that next step.”