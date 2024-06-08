3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It’s time to see whether the Edmonton Oilers or Florida Panthers will win hockey's most coveted prize, beginning with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The Oilers are here for the first time since 2006, when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. It has been a long wait, and Edmonton is coming in confident, not feeling the heat that comes with being in the Cup Final.

“Don’t really feel too much pressure on that side of things,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “No matter what, no matter how many people watch, no matter the scenario, no matter what you’re playing for or whatever time of the year, our job is fairly simple.

“I know my job is simple because I’ve been doing it for a long time. I just have to keep the puck out of the net and do my very best to do that. That’s the pressure I take on is just being able to do my job at a very high level.”

The Panthers are in the Cup Final for the second consecutive season after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last June. Florida is looking to break through and win the Cup for the first time in its history.

“We have a lot of guys who were here last year and went through that," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "I think we’re, how do you say, we’re kind of expecting ourselves to be here right now. For us to be here right now is not a surprise to any of us because we know how hard we’ve worked for this and how much we missed this.

“Every single guy in our room, we know we wanted to be here and now we’re here. Now we want to take that next step.”

Here are 3 keys for Game 1:

1. Containing McDavid, Draisaitl

No surprise that this is crucial for Florida. The Panthers have been outstanding defensively throughout the postseason, holding opponents to 2.29 goals per game. They’ll face their toughest test, however, in Edmonton centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who lead NHL playoff scorers with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) and 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists), respectively.

“I think it’s going to be a team effort, not just for our defense but for our forwards to just get a bump on them early on,” Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “Just try to play the game we play, the tight gap we have we’ve been playing all season long. We want to keep doing that.”

2. Ready to get physical

The Oilers will likely get a more bruising series from the Panthers than they did from the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. But they’re confident they can play whatever style comes their way.

“If you look at the Vancouver (Canucks) series (in the second round), I don't know if you're going to get any more physical than that," Edmonton forward Evander Kane said. "Their defensemen, that's got to be the biggest, strongest, toughest defensive group I've ever played against in my career, and they took us seven games and we were able to get the job done.

“We've had tough series, physical series -- L.A. (a five-game win against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round) as well. We're used to playing different styles of teams, but at the same time, that's not going to deter us from playing our game.”

3. Staying smart

We’re talking about Floria avoiding what forward Matthew Tkachuk called “nonsense:” losing their cool, talking a bit too much, and so on. Tkachuk said the Panthers have gotten better at maintaining their discipline and it has been a boon this postseason.

“You guys, I’m sure have watched us the last couple of series," he said. "There’s really nothing going on all year, really nothing after the whistle. There’s no nonsense or really chirping or anything that’s not just playing hard, whistle to whistle. That’s probably a big difference from last year. We were more physical in that sense.

“This year, we’re super disciplined. I’m not just talking about not taking penalties, but disciplined in your routes, in your shift length and setting up the next guy. I’d say our team discipline as a whole has been our biggest achievement so far and probably our best asset.”

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Dylan Holloway

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg -- Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Foegele, who has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, will enter the lineup and Ryan, a forward, will come out. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth straight game. ... Tkachuk and Mikkola did not take part in the morning skate Saturday, but each is expected to play.

