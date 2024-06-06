Panthers embrace legend of rat ahead of Cup Final against Oilers

The story of South Florida’s obsession with rats began where the Panthers franchise did: Miami.

The Panthers were preparing for the 1995-96 home opener against the Calgary Flames when, to the team's horror, a giant rat scurried across the floor.

Players from the Panthers jumped into their small stalls, giving the rodent space.

Mellanby, however, grabbed his stick and one-timed the rat into the wall.

Since Miami Arena was not built with a hockey team in mind, a makeshift locker room was created for the Panthers when they joined the League in 1993.

The rat hit the drywall, and that was that.

Mellanby scored a pair of goals using the same stick in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Oct. 8, 1995.

After the game, goalie John Vanbiesbrouck talked to reporters in the cramped space and pointed to the blood-stained wall.

Although Mellanby came a goal short of scoring a hat trick in that win, when you count the rodent, Vanbiesbrouck quipped he had the first “Rat Trick" in NHL history.

A legend was born.

Scott Tinkler, one of Florida’s equipment managers, tossed the dead rat out near the railroad tracks that ran alongside Miami Arena.

Some players were upset, Tinkler recalled.

“They asked if I kept it," said Tinkler, who continues to work with the Florida equipment staff.

“No! It’s a huge dead rat! I picked it up with a stick and threw it away. Some of the guys wanted to take it to a taxidermist or something."

A few days later, Tinkler was walking through a local mall.

He saw a grotesque-looking rubber rat standing on its haunches in a Halloween shop, bought it, and set it up where the original rat had died.

The media wrote about the shrine to the rat, and the next time Mellanby scored a single rubber rat hit the ice.