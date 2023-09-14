Stanley Cup to make 1st trip to Australia for 2023 NHL Global Series

Pritchard has seen Australia compete internationally but has never been Down Under himself. He’s excited to see his daughter, Brady, who attended the University of New South Wales in Sydney and is living in Melbourne, and he’s excited to chaperone the Cup with colleague Howie Borrow.

“I want to see the reaction of the people and meet the people and take the opportunity to talk to people,” he said.

He hopes the Global Series helps hockey grow in Australia.

“I think it’s going to be very, very exciting for the fans that are down there and even for those that aren’t familiar with the game,” he said. “I think they’re going to see a game that is really fast, really exciting, and hopefully we create some new hockey fans from it.”

The original Stanley Cup is on display in Lord Stanley’s Vault in the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto.

“DOMINION HOCKEY Challenge Cup,” it says on the bowl.

Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor General of Canada, donated it in 1892 to award to Canada’s top amateur ice hockey club. Professional teams began competing for it in 1906, and NHL teams began competing for it exclusively in 1926.

The “Presentation Cup,” created in 1963, is the one awarded to the players after an NHL team wins a championship today and the one that will travel to Melbourne. The “Permanent Cup,” a replica created in 1993, goes on display in the Great Hall when the Presentation Cup is away.

The original Goodall Cup is on display in the World of Hockey Zone just down the steps from the Great Hall.

What might be considered the first ice hockey game in Australia was played July 17, 1906, in winter in the Southern Hemisphere. It was at the Melbourne Glaciarium, an indoor ice arena that stood from 1906-57 on the south bank of the Yarra River, across the water from the site where the Coyotes and Kings will play at Rod Laver Arena.

A team from the Australian state of Victoria tied a team from the American warship USS Baltimore 1-1, according to the July 18, 1906, edition of The Argus newspaper in Melbourne.

“The lightning pace of the game exceeds that of all other games,” the newspaper wrote. “It is grass-hockey, with wings added to it. The dash, the precipitancy, the quick vicissitudes and the incessant motion of the game last night speedily aroused the crowd of spectators to enthusiasm.”

The first ice hockey association in Australia formed with four teams at the Melbourne Glaciarium in 1908, and Victoria defeated New South Wales in the first Inter-State Series there in 1909. John Edwin Goodall, a player from the Melbourne area, donated a cup as a trophy.

The Goodall Cup went to the Australian state champions with a few interruptions over about 90 years. The semi-professional Australian Ice Hockey League formed in 2000 and adopted it as its championship trophy in 2002, the way the NHL once adopted the Stanley Cup.

“To have the Goodall Cup that’s been around since almost the turn of the last century, they’ve obviously had a lot of hockey experience,” Pritchard said.