Mackell graced cover of Hockey Blueline magazine in 1958

The Hockey Blueline magazine, Vol. 5, No. 1 dated November 1958 with a cover price of 25 cents, was discovered in nearly-mint condition in a Montreal-suburban collectibles and antique store.

It was a steal at $5 just for the four-page spread on future Hall of Fame goalie Terry Sawchuk. But the 34-page Montreal-published magazine -- subscription price $2 for eight issues -- had plenty of great content: features on Fleming Mackell, Billy Harris, Phil Goyette and Dean Prentice; a history of the Montreal Canadiens; a column by legendary broadcaster Danny Gallivan; a breezy profile of Chicago Black Hawks’ rookie defenseman Elmer “Moose” Vasko; and a 10-question quiz.

Among the advertising, mostly for beer, spirits, and tobacco, is a full-age ad on the inside back cover for 9x11 glossy prints of "hockey's top performers" for 50 cents each, nine to choose from, "ideal for rumpus room or your den."

This issue is addressed to a subscriber in Chicago; how it wound up where it did is anyone’s guess, but it was a delightful find.