Marchand, Don Metz unlikely playoff heroes 83 years apart

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week compares a pair of unlikely Stanley Cup Playoff heroes 83 years apart but with one common denominator, each contributed mightily to his team's Stanley Cup victory.

Chances are Brad Marchand never heard of a hockey player called Don Metz. Few have.

But the Florida Panthers feisty forward and the Toronto Maple Leafs utility skater from a previous century share a common theme: Each was an unlikely Stanley Cup Playoff hero, separated by 83 years.

Metz, a wheat farmer from Wilcox, Saskatchewan, and a grunt right wing, never played a full NHL season in his life. Yet in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final between the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings he illogically replaced a star, energized his fading team and spurred it to a record-breaking championship.

"Although he played only part of nine seasons in the NHL, Metz will be remembered as a hardworking defensive forward, always dependable when called upon," said Kevin Shea, co-author of "The Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club" with Jason Wilson and a Hockey Hall of Fame historian, "but never more than the Final series in 1942."

Switch now to the present: Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain who turned 37 on May 11, was traded to Floria on March 7 for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Panthers' hope was that the Halifax, Nova Scotia, native might galvanize them toward a second straight Cup title.

"I showed my grit and what I was capable of when things got real," said Marchand, runner-up for the Conn Smythe Trophy after he had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and was plus-17 in 23 playoff games.

Metz, who scored only two goals for Toronto in 25 games during the 1941-42 season, wasn't even in uniform for the Cup Final when the underdog Red Wings catapulted to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.