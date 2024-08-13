Broberg, Holloway each get offer sheet from Blues; Oilers can match

Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway each signed an offer sheet with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers have until Aug. 20 to match the offers and keep the restricted free agents, or they will receive NHL Draft compensation from the Blues.

Broberg's contract (two years, $9.16 million; $4.58 million average annual value) would require a second-round pick as compensation. Hollaway's contract (two years, $4.58 million; $2.9 million AAV) would require a third-round pick.

Broberg had two assists in 12 regular-season games with the Oilers last season and three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. A first-round pick (No. 8) at the 2019 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old defenseman has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Holloway, 22, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and seven points (five goals, two assists) playing all 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The No. 14 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the forward has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 89 regular-season games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 playoff games.

The last offer sheet to lead to a player changing teams was given to Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Aug. 28, 2021. Montreal received a first-and third-round pick in the NHL Draft as compensation.

These are the 11th and 12th offer sheets given since 1998.

Compensation to the team losing a player to an offer sheet escalates from no compensation for a contract worth $1.51 million or less per season, to four first-round draft picks for a contract worth more than $11.45 million per season.