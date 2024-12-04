Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (12-12-2), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) since Jim Montgomery was named head coach on Nov. 24. Joel Hofer made 22 saves, and Scott Perunovich had two assists.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (18-8-0), who have lost four straight and five of six (1-5-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

St. Louis scored twice in the second period while outshooting Winnipeg 19-3.

Kyrou made it 1-0 Blues at 18:04. Brayden Schenn’s saucer pass found Kyrou in the slot, and while his initial shot was stopped by Hellebuyck, it redirected in off of Scheifele’s foot.

Holloway made it 2-0 at 18:43, scoring on his own rebound following a give-and-go with Perunovich.

Kyrou pushed it to 3-0 at 6:38 of the third, spinning and shooting from the high slot.

Scheifele cut it to 3-1 at 15:45, ending Hofer’s shutout bid in the goaltender’s hometown.

Thomas scored into an empty net at 16:21 for the 4-1 final.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk did not take part in pregame warmups and was a late scratch from the lineup due to an upper-body injury. Perunovich was in the lineup in Faulk’s place.